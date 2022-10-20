Despite having been considered one of the most talented and long-lived drivers in the history of Formula 1, Mario Andretti he has never succeeded in one goal, at least in the Circus: to win more than one world title. A milestone reached in 1978 with the famous Lotus ‘Black Beauty’but without ever allowing himself an encore despite other high-level results achieved by the Italian-American from 1968 to 1982, with the only stop in 1973. On the contrary, Max Verstappen he can already boast two world championships won at the age of 25, which underline even more the qualities of the Dutchman.

In this regard, Andretti also wanted to comment on the strengths of the number 1, even increased in recent seasons: “There is nothing more beautiful for a rider than repeating the victory of a title, especially after the controversial final of the 202 World Championship1 – explained Big Foot to program Any Given Monday from Sky – Verstappen deserves this second title with no ifs and buts. He has dominated in the 18 races so far, and will continue to do so until the end of the season. He is proving how much became complete as a pilot of Formula One. His lap speed is exceptional, and in the Grand Prix he has repeatedly shown how much he is intelligent. He has perfected his job as a driver and is joined by a team like Red Bull that hardly makes mistakes. And then he finds himself with a season like this “.

Still with regard to the evaluations on the riders, Andretti then reserved a separate chapter dedicated to another competitor who particularly impressed the 82-year-old: “The discovery of the year for me it is George Russell – he added – his speed in qualifying is impressive, and I was even more amazed by his intelligent approach to racing. We must not forget that in the Mercedes racing team he is competing against the most successful of all drivers, Lewis Hamilton. It’s a tough job, but young Russell is holding on ”.