There Andretti Autosport is a solid reality in the world of motoring, just look at the participations and the successes achieved in the various categories in which it participated, from the IndyCar Series to the Formula E, passing through the Extreme E. For a couple of years Michael Andretti is attempting to land in Formula 1, however, always finding some resistance, first with the negotiation with Sauber which ended with negative results, then those with Williams and finally the application for entry into 2024 with its own team in partnership with Renault. But at the moment the doors remained lockedwith the F1 team principals who want to cling to the scheme of the ten teams – for a speech on the distribution of the FOM prizes – and who therefore have publicly declared that they prefer the entry of Volkswagen with the Porsche and Audi brands that will join teams already present (certainly Red Bull, probably Sauber) thus leaving the number of participants unchanged.

There are several voices that have been raised about it, for example that of Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff, and more recently Frederic Vasseur of Alfa Romeo, who does not see American nationality as a valid reason for joining a team “that would add nothing “ at the starting grid. He wanted to reply to these statements Mario Andretti, during a long interview granted to MotorLat: “Why can’t we enter Formula 1? Gene Haas did it, unlike us who are a 100% racing family. We’re seeing some resistance, but it’s not bad for the sport to have 11 or 12 teams. We do not give up but sincerely I don’t understand the objections they are raising the other stables. You hear comments saying that we are not credible and that kind of thing. These are phrases that hurt a lot. They are very offensive, we have been running for a lot longer than people who talk like this. Furthermore, Michael has made it clear to the FIA ​​that he intends to create a team in F2 and one in F3, how many teams in Formula 1 do this?“, Concluded the 1978 world champion.