The overtaking carried out by Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton during the last lap of the Abu Dhabi race, he inevitably gave crazy joy to the young Red Bull driver and his entire team, who then celebrated the success for the world title. At the same time, however, Yas Marina also showed the total disappointment and bitterness of the losers, in particular those felt by the one who could not do anything to defend himself from a situation of evident disadvantage on the track.

The British driver from Mercedes, thanks to this lack of success, also failed to set the record for the highest number of titles won by a driver. At present, Hamilton continues with the ‘only’ sharing of the lead with Michael Schumacher, both still at seven in this special ranking. Regardless of the statistics, however, many fans – including those who did not cheer for Hamilton – have appreciated the Briton’s sense of sportsmanship, with a compound reaction in the immediate post-race interviews that won acclaim and recognition all over the world.

The @LewisHamilton Master Class on how to be the best in every way. A champion who wins most days & shows the world how to behave & stay composed when situations aren’t kind to you. LH brings his A-game even when his soul is ripped out. Strength. Control of spirit. Role model – Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) December 13, 2021

Among the most affected, in this sense, there was also another world champion of the caliber of Mario Andretti, winner in 1978. The American published a tweet on Monday, less than a day after the end of the race, underlining and extolling the behavior of the number 44 of the Mercedes immediately after the checkered flag: “Lewis Hamilton’s class – he wrote – teaches us how to be the best on every occasion. A champion who wins on most occasions and who demonstrates to the world how to behave and remain composed even when situations are not in your favor. Lewis maintains his class even when his soul is ripped out. Force. Check. A true example “.