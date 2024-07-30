Since the Beijing Olympics in 2008, Mario and Sonic They had a game to accompany each of these events until Tokyo 2020. This year, many fans wondered where the companion for Paris 2024 went and unfortunately we already have the answer.

According to a source close to the situation, The International Olympic Committee made the decision not to renew the license with Mario and Sonic. This is because they preferred to explore the digital world by implementing NFTs and opening the license to other video games.

The game is now available for mobile phones and PC. Olympics Go! Where players can participate in 12 different Olympic disciplines. As for NFTs, they launched a collection of Olympic pins that you can already buy if you are interested.

Despite the success that the games enjoyed, Mario and Sonic At the Olympics, it seems that was not enough for the committee. Although there is also the possibility that they did not like sharing profits with Nintendo and Sega.. Now it seems that this series has come to an end. At least until the committee decides to give them another chance.

What were the Mario and Sonic games like?

The games of Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games They gave us collections of mini-games focused on different Olympic disciplines. Of course, the tone was more humorous and the protagonists were the various characters from both intellectual properties.

At the time they had a mixed reception, but leaning towards the positive. They were a lot of fun, especially with friends. However, with each new release, players and critics began to get fed up. This was because, apart from minor graphical changes, all disciplines were played the same in all versions. Maybe it’s a good thing they ended it before they earned more hate from their fans. Did any of them play?

