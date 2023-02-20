The social clues leave little doubt: this is how the situation between the two has evolved.

The stories of You’ve Got Mail they always cause a lot of curiosity in the home crowd. It therefore happens that many people are then curious to understand how things actually ended up after the episode.

One of the stories that struck the audience the most in the last episode was the one between Mario and Martina. Mario has contacted Maria De Filippi to ask for a hand in winning back his ex and his intention is to even ask her hand in the bet.

Mario and Martina broke up some time ago. Maria tells their story. She says that Mario already came from a previous relationship where Alessandro was born and how Martina was able to welcome and take care of both in an impeccable way.

But then the girl also expresses the desire to become a mother but Mario stalls more and more, justifying himself with economic problems. Eventually the story wears out and Mario himself tired of the constant quarrels, leaves Martina.

As a single Mario begins to have fun and hang out with other people. The two get back together for a while even if not officially until Martina discovers some chats that the man kept entertaining with other girls. Eventually she decides to leave him permanently.

In the episode Mario apologized to the young woman, he says he understood he was wrong but Martina remains firm on her convictions and decides not to forgive him by leaving without opening the envelope.

After the episode, many wondered how the story ended. Well, sifting through the social channels of the two, we notice the total absence of references to the episode or news on the sentimental front. So here the clues lead us to think that between the two it is definitively over even after the episode of You’ve Got Mail.