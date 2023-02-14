We know that Mario and Luigi are brothers, but we have never seen other members of this family. The closest we’ve seen this has been in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island. However, looks like the movie Super Mario Bros. will give us our first look at the mother of these plumbers.

As you probably already know, during Super Bowl LVII a new trailer for the movie was released. Super Mario Bros., where we can see a commercial promoting the brothers’ plumbing business. The interesting thing is that a website was created with some reviews, and one of these was written by BrosMom. This is what this comment mentions:

“The Mario Bros. are the best in the business! They are the most polite, professional, adorable and treated me like family!”

Until now, the appearance of another family member has not been confirmed, beyond Mario and Luigi. However, it is clear that the brothers have to come from somewhere, and if the film is able to show us more about this, surely the fans will be more than grateful.

Now we can only wait for the movie of Super Mario Bros. premieres on April 6, 2023 to, perhaps, see the mother of these brothers. On related topics, you can see the new trailer for the tape here. In the same way, more posters of the feature film are released.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​meeting more family members is something extremely interesting. Outside of Luigi, we don’t know more about this lineage. It will be interesting to see if this new movie also retains the joke that Mario and Luigi’s last name is Mario, like in the ’90s movie.

Via: Super Mario Bros.