If you already have your set of LEGO from Mario, and you are more than ready for the arrival of Luigi, then you will be happy to know that it will be possible to combine both sets in an experience designed for two players. LEGO has confirmed that these two sets will be able to connect with each other and in this way allow two friends to play together at the same time.

How exactly will this work? Both figures must be connected via Bluetooth, and once you have done this, they will be synchronized so that in this way they can collect coins together, defeat enemies and even perform actions together such as walking, turning and jumping. You can also change the game mode to compete with your friends instead of cooperating with each other.

Regarding this, Simon Kent, Creative Head of LEGO Super Mariosaid the following:

“For us it is about fomentingtor creative construction Yplay time. With today’s announcement, we are not only bringing LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi, their friends and foes to life in new interactive ways, but we are also broadlying the gaming experience and the LEGO universe Super Mario with even more sets and new characters, something we really hope fans will be excited about. “

Additionally, four new Expansion Sets, two new Boost Packs and ten new Character Packs. One of them is the Expansion Set: Bowser’s Sky Fortress, what offers fans the opportunity to build an exciting new level within the universe for the first time LEGO Super Mario, facing off against the infamous flying ship. With this set it will be possible to fight against Kamek, Goomba and Rocky Wrench, as well as with the ship itself, putting it in “flight mode” or deploying it in “course mode”.

Other products also include the Mario Frog and Mario Bee Booster Packs, which allow players to change games and dress both LEGO Mario as LEGO Luigi with these suits; and the Brother High Chief’s Swaying Tower Expansion Set, in which children can use their figure of LEGO Mario and / or LEGO Luigi.

Here is a list with all the products announced today, as well as their price in euros:

– 71391 LEGO® Super Mario ™: Bowser’s Sky Fortress Expansion Set (available on pre-sale) (€ 109.99 EUR)

– 71388 LEGO® Super Mario ™: Big Boss Brother’s Swaying Tower Expansion Set (€ 29.99 EUR)

– 71389 LEGO® Super Mario ™: Expansion Set: Lakitu Aerial World (€ 44.99 EUR)

– 71390 LEGO® Super Mario ™: Takedown of the Reznors Expansion Set (€ 69.99 EUR)

– 71392 LEGO® Super Mario ™: Booster Pack: Mario Frog (€ 9.99 EUR)

– 71393 LEGO® Super Mario ™: Booster Pack: Mario Bee (€ 9.99 EUR)

– 71394 LEGO® Super Mario ™: Character Packs – Edition 3 (10 collectible character packs, including Galoomba, Bob-omb’s parachute, Crowber, Boo, Amp, Torpedo Ted, Bony Beetle, 1-UP Mushroom, Scuttlebug and Swoop) (€ 3.99 EUR)

And finally, a gallery with all these products:

Fountain: LEGO