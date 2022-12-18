Mario Alberto Kempes, during a legends match in Doha. IBRAHEEM AL OMARI (REUTERS)

The dazzling Fairmont Hotel, looking out over the Persian Gulf with its curvy shapes, was a modern football history theme park this Saturday at noon. John Terry returned from running, Casillas took photos with whoever asked him to, Figo took over without great enthusiasm at the reception, Cafu greeted acquaintances, Zanetti walked around on the second floor, Sacchi drank coffee while an Italian lady yelled at him from a distance from a hammock, Stoichkov consulted only his cell phone, Karembeu and Makelele shared a table, and Mario Alberto Kempes (Bell Ville, Argentina; 68 years old), world champion in 1978, relaxed looking at the pool.

Ask. You scored two goals in the final against the Netherlands and provided an assist in the third (3-1). How did you experience that final 44 years ago?

Reply. With all the peace of mind in the world, nothing changed. Perhaps, by playing at three in the afternoon, we ate earlier. I enjoyed myself like a baby.

Q. Did the cigarette also fall?

R. Yes, before, as a cabal and as a vice.

Q. Was it easier then to be a player?

R. Now they treat them like royalty. We lived in a house with 11 or 12 inhabitants. I slept only because I arrived last. There were four walls without a window and a little door that led to another room, that of Ardiles and Villa. After the first night, I woke up with some back pain… I lift the mattress and the wood was missing below. Right away they gave me three, no quilombo. It had a 40 lamp, without ceiling. On the training field there were trees in the middle. It was tremendously cold at that time. The fireplace was downstairs, but upstairs, in the rooms, nothing. Do you think there was a problem? Argentina had never won. For what was needed, we were perfect.

Q. Nothing to do with the current.

R. One day Valencia invited me on a trip to the Champions League. I arrive at the hotel and a spectacular buffet for the players. How is this for them? I ask. In our time, soup, fish and meat. On Saturdays, Cuban rice. Sometimes you asked for an extra egg and they made me a quilombo. In our time we did not have television or arcade machines. So you had breakfast, lunch and dinner with football. I don’t know if they’re talking about football now. I wasn’t there in 1986, but knowing Bilardo it would be something similar. Then the little machines and the big televisions came out, modernity, and we already began to not win.

Q. Has modernity not suited you well?

R. To much. Brazil, Spain, Germany, Italy… They are streaks.

Q. Why has Argentina not won a World Cup for 36 years?

R. There are many, but you are not going to be a champion when you set your mind to it. It could have been in 2014, and also in Brazil. You also have to be a little lucky. That time there were good players, but they were very friendly, too much. Nobody was screaming. Those kids came together since youth and it didn’t work out. Those of now, who are in the best teams, give another personality. They respect Messi above all else, but they don’t force him to do things he shouldn’t. If they comply, Messi will be fresher and better.

Q. Is the number of Argentines in Doha pressure or help?

R. There is no pressure. As the World Cup has passed, the team has felt more comfortable. Now the time has come, no need to do weird things. And then the finals are to be won.

Q. Scaloni always insists that he sees too much drama around football and that you have to take it only as a game.

R. It is the fans that give you that impression. The country is crazy with the selection, and more if they give them reasons, like now. But do you think the player feels pressure? That is the one who gets up at seven, enters the office at eight, puts up with the boss, leaves at seven, the children are sick and you don’t have enough money at the end of the month. Play football? Put an ellipsis [risas]. Pressure doesn’t exist in football, it’s just to have fun. It’s an obligation to give the public what they want, but if it doesn’t come out and you’ve left everything behind, they’ll applaud you.

Q. Will the image that remains of Messi in Argentina depend on whether he wins the World Cup?

R. No, he’s already won for what he’s doing. A long time ago, you saw him succeed at Barcelona and with the national team he seemed listless, it wasn’t him. The environment put pressure on him as to why he did well in Barcelona and not in Argentina. I said it many times: “let him go, for the people.” For Messi, going with Argentina was a terrible weight. He wanted to improve, do everything and things turned out worse. When you want to cover more than what the body gives you, bad.

Q. What clicked?

R. The coach has found peace of mind for him. He has looked for players, with or without experience, who are at the best clubs in Europe and put their personality at the service of the team. They do not arrive and they give the ball to Messi so that he can solve everything. Now Messi, being fresh, is the best.

Q. The other day Scaloni said that he is the best in history.

R. From Messi’s story. Before that there were Cruyff, Di Stéfano, Pelé, Maradona… They are cycles. We don’t know what he would have done then and we don’t know how long it will last. What is Scaloni going to say? He is his player.

Q. If Messi wins the World Cup, can there be two sides in your country: Messi-Maradona?

R. They are two Argentines and the only ones who discuss who is the best are us. In Spain do they have that dilemma? We are the only ones guilty of looking for the difference. We are that complicated. Maradona was Maradona. Today it is Messi, and we owe it to him, because he is the one who is going to give us the victory.

Q. They also came out champions in 78, with you. Are they recognized enough?

R. Yes a lot. I thought they would never recognize that team, but I was wrong. There are always politicians [Argentina en el 78 era una dictadura militar]but the street soccer fan does value us.

Q. What do you think of Spain?

R. Need replacement. Tiki-taka is very good, but you have to have players. Must mix. He has a plan A, but when locked up, he doesn’t look for alternatives. The players from a decade ago are not going to have them anymore.

