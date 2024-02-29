Tijuana, Baja California.- Elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC), in a joint work between the The Sonora Prosecutor's Office and the Baja California Prosecutor's Office managed to locate and capture Mario Alberto “N” in this border city. The individual had been a fugitive since 2010 for his alleged participation in a case of attempted homicide in Ciudad Obregón, municipality of Cajeme, Sonora.

According to reports, Mario Alberto “N” is wanted by the judicial authorities due to his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred on September 23, 2010. At that time, the subject allegedly fired a firearm at Alma Gabriela “N” and Gloria “N”, who arrived at a home in the Sonora neighborhood, in a white Mercury Mountaineer van-type vehicle.

The attempted murder occurred on Rafael Contreras Street between Coahuila and Miguel Mejía, when Mario Alberto “N” allegedly attacked first his wife, Alma Gabriela “N”, and then Gloria “N”. However, the objective was not achieved thanks to the intervention of a son of one of the victims.

After the incident, the individual fled the scene and remained a fugitive for more than a decade, until he was apprehended on February 22 in Aguascalientes alley in the Camino Verde neighborhood, in Tijuana, Baja California, by agents of the AMIC and the State Investigation Agency (AEI) of Baja California.

Mario Alberto “N” is expected to be transferred from Tijuana to Ciudad Obregón to appear before a Judge for the charges against him.