In recent years, influencers have gained relevance in popular culture in much of the world due to their fun and original content. That is the case of the Mexican Mario Aguilar, who enjoys massive success on social networks as a result of his hilarious parodies about Latin American mothers.

The youtuber has 18 million followers on Facebook, 12 million on TikTok and another five million on Instagram. However, at the beginning of May, the Mexican made his sexual orientation known, introduced his boyfriend and also released his first song “Today I decide to decide.”

But before making his homosexuality public, Mario Aguilar confessed that he was very afraid that the revelation would be counterproductive for his career due to the rejection that still exists in society. The comedian also revealed that people still have a lot to do for the benefit of the LGTBIQ + community.

“I think it took me too long. The fear that one always feels is of rejection and it is something I want to say, that rejection will always be there. So, it’s something we don’t have to be afraid of “ , expressed for EFE.

Mario Aguilar has millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Similarly, the Mexican was afraid that his followers would show rejection of his confession. “I understood that everyone was waiting for that from me for a long time, that it was something that was already known, but they wanted confirmation and that is something that frustrates me too much because how do you have to confirm something like that?” he added.

A few weeks ago he also published a photo on Instagram, where he was shown with an LGTBIQ + pride flag. “Never be intimidated by silence again , there is still a long way to go ”, he concluded in the description, referring to hostile comments that they can emit towards people only because of their sexual orientation.

