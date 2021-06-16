Football The midfielder rules out continuing at Real Murcia and prefers to play in the university team and in the First RFEF Mario Abenza, in the last clash between Real Murcia and UCAM at Enrique Roca, tries to steal the ball from Rafa de Vicente. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

Except for an unexpected turn, the first soap opera of the summer in terms of transfers is about to come to an end. And it is that Mario Abenza, who yesterday afternoon was very close to signing his renewal with Real Murcia, could become a UCAM player in the next few hours.

In fact, the counter offer by Pedro Reverte, sports director of the university team, made last night has taken effect and has made the footballer choose a club that the next campaign will be in the First RFEF, a category higher than the of the group chaired by Tornel.

It should be remembered that for Manolo Molina Abenza he had to be a fundamental piece in the new red team that will have the obligation to fight for promotion to First RFEF. The player, who had other higher-category offers, had as his main objective not to move from the city of Murcia and looked favorably on continuing in the centenary club, until the university offer arrived.