Nintendo has released a video message from Charles Martinet and Shigeru Miyamoto regarding the replacement of the historical entry of Mario starting with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, releasing on Switch on October 20th.

As we know, Martinet will take on the role of ambassador for Mario, which means that will attend events organized by Nintendo to meet fans of the series, with which it has been collaborating since 1996 for Super Mario 64.

The actor spoke in the video of how grateful he is for the opportunity that Nintendo has given him so far and for this new project in which he is involved, while Miyamoto shared some anecdotes and expressed his great consideration towards Martinet.