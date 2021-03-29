Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars has done the company proud in its final full week on shop shelves, with physical sales up 276 per cent week-on-week.

It was the second biggest-selling boxed game in the UK last week, behind new release Monster Hunter Rise – which has also done well (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is Nintendo’s classic collection of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. It is the only way to play these games on Nintendo Switch.

After six months on sale, boxed copies of the game will no longer be restocked as of this Wednesday, 1st April. Its digital download will also be removed from sale on the Switch eShop.

Nintendo has capitalized on the FOMO of 3D All-Stars’ limited-time release, which originally launched last September to mark the plumber’s 35th anniversary.

Nintendo Switch Online game Super Mario 35 will also be delisted and made no longer playable as of this Wednesday.

We’ve asked Nintendo for more detail on exactly when its ax will fall.

Nine of the top 10 boxed games sold in the UK last week were available for Nintendo Switch, with the vast majority also being Switch exclusives. Here’s the top 10 in full: