Marinus Dijkhuizen and Excelsior Rotterdam will continue together. The current agreement will be extended by one year, until the summer of 2024.

Dijkhuizen returned to Excelsior on January 29, 2020, where he was previously a trainer from January 2014 to June 2015. Even then he was promoted to the Eredivisie with the club from Kralingen, just like he did last May after the crazy denouement in the play-offs with the match against ADO Den Haag. After 14 of the 34 rounds in the Eredivisie, Excelsior is now in fourteenth place with thirteen points. The competition will resume on Sunday 8 January with the home game against FC Groningen.

"We are satisfied with the working method as it is now being applied in the first team," says technical manager Niels van Duinen. "Marinus is ultimately responsible and we want to reward him at an early stage for the current developments and look further into the next season. We have taken a certain path in the technical field and remain ambitious to continue building together for the future. The head coach is an important link in this and Marinus is in my opinion the right man for Excelsior at the moment. He has grown through as a trainer, is open to development and dares to give young boys the chance. All this fits in with the vision of our club and that is why we have already agreed on an extension of his contract."

Dijkhuizen happy with clarity

,,Excelsior is my club and I can work here as I want”, says Marinus Dijkhuizen. ,,We started talking to each other early on and for me this decision was not very difficult. The club is also satisfied, so there was no reason not to extend. The fact that we can announce this now means that the club has confidence in me. But it is also good organizationally. We are busy with the next six months, in which we want to maintain our position in the Eredivisie, but also with the future. Then it’s nice that you have clarity about where you want to go as a club.”

Building the future is important for Excelsior, but for this season everything is focused on maintaining in the premier league. ,,It will be a long battle until the last day, but the first half of the season offers a lot of perspective. We have recently paid a lot of attention to the defensive organization and I have seen that reflected in the exhibition games we have played. That makes me positive and that's why I look forward to the second half of the season with confidence."

