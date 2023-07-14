Marin’s speaking career | Experts believe in Sanna Marin’s demand as a speaker: “She is an international rock star”

Sanna Marin, who ended up in the US office, would also have been wanted on the lists of another speaker’s office. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has increased interest in politicians as speakers.

Helsinki The messages interviewed public speaking professionals estimated that To Sanna Marin will be in demand as a speaker.

HS reports early Thursday that Marin has been listed as a speaker for the US-based Harry Walker Agency. The speaking agency provides keynote and motivational speakers for international events.

The office’s lists include, among others, the former president of the United States Barack Obama, Michelle Obamaformer President of the United States Bill ClintonMinister of Foreign Affairs Hillary Clinton, Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, tennis star Serena Williams and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Business CEO of Forum Group and co-founder of Nordic Business Forum Hans-Peter Siefen estimates that Sanna Marin is in demand as a speaker.

“Marin is really popular and well-known internationally.”

In May, according to Siefen, Marin gave a good speech at New York University’s graduation ceremony. There were more than ten thousand listeners on the spot.

“I feel like it’s hard to name an international event that might not be interested in Sanna Marin as a speaker right now.”

Also another speaker agency from the founders of Speakersforum Patrik Ekman believes that there is a demand for Marin as a speaker and that a suitable market niche already exists.

According to Ekman, there are not many women of Marin’s age group in the world who have been in a high position and have been working hard.

Marin was also asked about Speakersforum’s list of speakers.

“To our stable too [hänet] would have been taken because he is an international rock star,” says Ekman.

Geopolitics has been on the surface for almost a year and a half since Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine. According to Siefen, this has increased interest in politicians as speakers.

What kind of contribution can Finnish politicians have as speakers?

According to Siefen, every politician has their own areas of expertise, but being Finnish brings one particularly interesting thing.

“Russia’s border neighborhood brings a unique angle precisely in this situation, when Russia is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine,” says Siefen.

Siefen believes that the president Sauli Niinistö there could also be a demand for commercial speaking gigs after his presidency, if Niinistö has an interest in the matter.

According to Siefen, heads of state and women are generally popular speakers by default, as each of them has led a large organization that has had to adapt to changes in the world and the economy.

As speakers end up with people from many different backgrounds. CEOs, company founders, academics, researchers, athletes and artists are examples of typical speakers.

Politicians have been able to get involved in various scandals during their political career. In addition, people can have a very strong image of what kind of values ​​or what party the politician in question represents.

Are politicians generally in demand as speakers in their own country or are the conditions abroad more welcoming?

According to Siefen, a political career obviously has an impact on people’s images of a person. If it is an internationally known person, there can be a significant demand for foreign gigs.

However, he reminds us that national images of public figures are often different from international images. This applies to business leaders as well as politicians.

Siefen says that many of his colleagues working outside of Finland have difficulty understanding that not everyone in Finland is a fan of Marin.

“Abroad, it seems that almost everyone is a Sanna fan.”

Correspondingly, the same phenomenon can also be observed in the other direction.

“It is difficult for Western Europeans to understand that not everyone is Barack Obama fans in the United States,” says Siefen.

Sanna Marin visited the United States in May. Marin was awarded an honorary doctorate by New York University.

Ekman states that in Finland too much may be known about Marin, so to speak, which is why it can be “difficult to be a prophet in one’s own country.”

In the US speaker market, personality matters.

“What the speaker is talking about is almost secondary as long as you are a good speaker,” says Ekman.

According to him, people are interested in authenticity. If a charismatic speaker talks about his decisions, experiences and life, it appeals. As a speaker, a politician can also turn Kohut to his advantage, because self-irony and laughing at himself can work as part of a speech.

Speaker fees accordion is very big in the industry. Some do gigs or some of their gigs for free.

At the national level, the fees are usually less than 10,000 euros. When you come to Finland for a gig from abroad or go abroad to speak, the fees are usually more than 10,000 euros, says Siefen.

According to Ekman, the fees in Finland range between 500 and 15,000 euros. In the world, the fees can reach hundreds of thousands of euros. In extreme cases, the fees can rise to close to a million euros, Ekman states.

HS asked Sanna Marin for an interview regarding her speaking career. Through his special assistant, Marin refused to be interviewed.