Marin’s resignation | The Deputy Member of Parliament criticizes Sanna Marini: The intention to resign should have been announced earlier

“Sdp built its entire election campaign very strongly on Marin”, notes Deputy Member of Parliament Julia Sangervo (Green). Sangervo remained in the first reserve place in Pirkanmaa.

Tampere politician Julia Sangervo (green) considers the former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) and Sdp’s activities before last spring’s elections as special.

In Sangervo’s opinion, Marin should have told earlier that he is considering positions outside the parliament.

“I think it raises the question of whether it was acted openly according to the principles of democracy. Were the voters openly informed about what it was all about?” Sangervo says.

Marin told last week that he is asking to resign from his duties as a Member of Parliament. He moves to the British Tony Blair Institute as a strategic advisor.

In the parliamentary elections, Sangervo was a candidate with Marin in the same constituency in Pirkanmaa. Sangervo, representing the Greens, came in first place. Sangervo received 3,748 votes.

Marin’s vote catch helped the Sdp significantly. The Sdp is about to replace him as a member of parliament Lotta Hamariwhich received 2,675 votes.

Sangervo times, how Marin and his party act before and after the elections.

“Sdp built its entire election campaign very strongly on Marin. We campaigned with the idea that Marinia can vote anywhere.”

In the elections, Marin was the voice queen of Pirkanmaa with almost 36,000 votes. Sdp increased its number of seats in the parliament by three in the whole country, but fell behind the coalition and Basic Finns in third place.

On election night, Marin said that he would commit to the work of a member of parliament, Sangervo points out. Even at the party meeting at the beginning of September, Marin made it clear that he would “return to the line”.

“This certainly didn’t come as a sudden change of direction,” says Sangervo about Marin’s resignation request.

Sangervo connects the case to the discussion about the transparency of election campaigning and the betrayal of election promises.

For example, the opposition has been criticized for the fact that Basic Finns claimed even before the elections that the party would not cut from low-income earners. Basic Finns themselves have had a different opinion.

In Sangervo’s opinion, Marin’s lack of transparency is a similar issue. People should get as much information as possible about who they are voting for.

“Everyone must be evaluated according to the same principles.”

Sangervo stresses that he does understand Marin’s decision on a human level. Rather, he is talking about Marin’s activities before his announcement.

“There is nothing wrong with him wanting to move to international assignments.”

Sangervo also points out that Marin has been a political role model for him and he has admired Marin a lot. However, he emphasizes that the job of a member of parliament is not just any job, but one of Finland’s highest positions of trust, where one acts on the people’s mandate.

Parliament will discuss Marin’s resignation request on Tuesday. Parliamentary the Council of Speakers advocates leaving.

Sdp’s party secretary Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi says that he does not subscribe to Sangervo’s criticism of his party’s parliamentary election campaign.

“Of course, the SDP was aiming for the position of the largest party in the spring parliamentary elections. Sanna Marin was certainly a candidate with very serious intentions and of course was aiming for another term as prime minister,” says Näkkäläjärvi.

“Marin was naturally a visible part of the campaign, as the party leadership usually is.”

In Näkkäläjärvi’s opinion, Marin’s part in the campaign was not exceptional for the chairman. Näkkäläjärvi was only elected Sdp’s party secretary at the beginning of September, so he was not personally responsible for the spring campaign.

Could it even have been possible to tell about other plans before the elections?

“I find it quite unlikely that he had other plans before the elections than the fact that he is a candidate in the parliamentary elections and leads the party’s parliamentary election campaign,” says Näkkäläjärvi.

HS could not reach Marini to comment on the matter.

From Marin was asked at a press conference last week what his message is to those who voted for him. Marin said he was “hugely grateful” to all his constituents.

“I believe that people understand that sometimes it is time to move to a new phase in life. This decision was not easy either, but I believe it was the right one,” said Marin.

Going to the polls to gather votes for a party is a fairly common phenomenon in politics. For example, in the 2019 European elections, three MPs already told before the electionthat he wouldn’t take a seat in the European Parliament, even if he got through.