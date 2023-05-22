“We are angry, enraged. A match that was in the balance was resolved by a penalty kick. We are still at the stage where the referee and the VAR are unable to see a simulation. A penalty was awarded that does not exist in the regulation and we are sorry that no one has managed to correct a glaring error”. This was stated by the head of the technical area of ​​Udinese Pierpaolo Marino on the penalty awarded to Lazio and scored by Immobile for the victory. “We didn’t like the match from an arbitration point of view and we hope that this will never happen again to us or to others, especially in times of Var. Immobile in simulating – said the Friulian manager to DAZN microphones – he goes to dive on the opponent, but Masina hadn’t touched him before the fall because the contact is light. Then the usual things happen in the interval from the bench staff and in the second half the referee direction went one way. If c Was it conditioning? During the interval, the referee went towards the Lazio dressing room to discuss with people who openly criticized him, this is a boorish habit of the staff and I didn’t like it at all. ended up influencing Pairetto, I also told him as my judgment of criticism”