“Entrusting pharmacies with the role of providing diagnostic services, in addition to that of drug distribution, would distort the principles of our National Health System and would jeopardize the reliability of diagnostic data, with repercussions on the efficiency of the system and on the health of citizens”. This is what Luca Marino, vice president of Unindustria with responsibility for health, said when speaking on the subject of the waiting list bill. “The professionalism and competence needed to correctly carry out laboratory analyses are at the heart of the matter – he added -. Only appropriate training, as has been codified for years in the degree courses of specific laboratory professions, allows us to evaluate each laboratory data in the clinical context of the patient, recognizing the multiple variables that influence the results”.

“Entrusting the execution of laboratory tests to pharmacies means underestimating the complexity of these operations: in-depth training is therefore necessary, such as that of doctors, biologists and specialized laboratory technicians,” he adds. “It is essential to reflect on our National Health System, with an overall vision that takes into account all the realities involved, avoiding sectoral decisions aimed at a single sector. I invite everyone to recognize the importance of maintaining high standards of professionalism and competence in laboratory medicine and diagnostics in general. The health of our citizens deserves maximum commitment and attention.” “Ours is an invitation to the institutions to reflect on what is happening, recognizing the importance of professionalism in laboratory medicine and diagnostics. The goal must be to guarantee citizens access to diagnosis and treatment in the most efficient way possible, with timeliness and accuracy,” he concludes. :