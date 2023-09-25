On the Monday night dedicated to group C, the star of Foggia shines as it continues its positive streak: Cudini’s team defeats Catania (2-0), freezing Massimino with goals in the last quarter of an hour from the youngsters Marino and Tonin. An evening that seemed haunted – after the injuries of Rizzo (in the warm-up), Garattoni and Marzupio – ended up smiling for the Rossoneri, leaving regrets for the hosts: Catania – with Bethers in goal in place of the injured Livieri from the start of the second half – in fact he hits the crossbar with Chiricò, and then hits the number one guest Nobile several times.

results

—

Foggia thus climbs back to within three of the top, occupied at 11 by a new pair. Added to the very solid Juve Stabia – who drew 0-0 in Cerignola, the fourth clean sheet in a row for the Campania team – are Daniele Di Donato’s Latina in command, overwhelming on the Giugliano pitch (3-0, Di Napoli’s bench at risk ): Rocchi unblocked in the first half, then – with the Campania players down to 9 due to the expulsions of Salvemini and Berardocco – Fabrizi and Fella closed the score. Benevento’s engine continues to rev up, with their third victory in the last four matches despite the many absences: Alexis Ferrante’s third goal (assisted by El Kaouakibi) was enough to overcome Brindisi (1-0) in the match played behind closed doors in Picerno, a result protected in the second half by a great save by Paleari following a header by Cappelletti. Together with Andreoletti’s battleship, Picerno also flies to 10 points and is no longer a surprise: in Torre del Greco, the extraordinary hat-trick of the rediscovered Jacopo Murano defeats the former league leaders Turris (3-1, Cocetta’s provisional draw useless ) and launches the Lucanians. A “2” also for Taranto, who had never won away from home in 2023 and move on to Teramo against Monterosi (3-2): at the start Palazzino replies to Fabbro, then Capuano’s team extends with Antonini (third center for the goalscoring defender) and Kanoute, before Parlati’s useless second goal.