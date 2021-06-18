On the eve of the center-left primaries for the candidate for mayor of Rome, the former mayor Ignazio Marino he returns to the capital to join Giovanni Caudo, former city planning councilor of his council and now president of Municipality III, in a subdued electoral campaign whose outcome seems in part already written. But Caudo’s team believes that the game is still contestable thanks to the vote of the loyalists, at a time when the favorite, the candidate of the Democratic Party Roberto Gualtieri, appears less aggressive. Up to now there has been only one confrontation between all the seven candidates – in addition to Caudo and Gualtieri, Imma Battaglia, Giovanni, Paolo Ciani, Stefano Fassina, Cristina Grancio and Tobia Zevi – and the risk is that, as already happened for the Turin primaries, on Sunday 20 June very few will go to the gazebos.

A figure that would weaken the winner from the start and would reveal the “cultural and democratic impoverishment” of a party, the Democratic Party, which did not spend enough for these primaries. He is convinced of it Marine, returned to be a surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University of Philadelphia and that he is in Rome for a few days. “If this confrontation does not exist, there is no democracy” declares a TPI on the sidelines of the presentation of the documentary by Francesco Cordio, “Roma Golpe Capitale” on the parable that led to his resignation in October 2015 after about 27 months in government.

Scenes that not only bring to mind “specific episodes of that era, but also convey the bitterness of an unfinished mission that had begun and developed,” he says with regret. “Many decisions have been made and many implemented, just think that we have built 19 km of subway, opened metro C, closed traffic at the Imperial Forum and Piazza di Spagna, removed the” truck bars “from the prestigious archaeological areas of our city , started the purchase of the buses that now fortunately the mayor Raggi has been able to put into circulation, but there was a lot more to do so the sense of unfinished mission clearly remains ”.

He accused the Democratic Party of refusing the comparison for the primaries. He said that to compare one must have ideas. Gualtieri doesn’t have enough?

It is sad, I say this with calmness and great regret because the Democratic Party has the ambition to represent a large part of the population of our country. Ambition that does not correspond to the actions. The fact that at that time there was no debate in the classroom on why they were not asking for the resignation of a center-left mayor who was innovating, which had brought very important situations to the attention of the world, such as equal rights for all. Why are you dismissing the mayor? Explain it. I don’t understand, I think that when I did the election campaign I wanted to meet people to explain my ideas, and I think that’s the best thing. If this confrontation does not exist, there is no democracy and there is a dramatic cultural impoverishment.

Do you feel the victim of a coup? Should Gualtieri also have to apologize?

I don’t want anyone’s apology, because if one commits a gesture to a person because he loses his head and then realizes it half an hour later he apologizes and the thing ends. In this case the offense was made to the 700,000 center-left voters who had voted for me. A party that dares to call itself democratic, and therefore with an important exposition on values ​​and principles, says ‘We do not do this debate even if we are only 22-24 councilors, we go to the notary and make the mayor elected by the population forfeit’. I believe that this does not concern me, but the city of Rome, its population, its citizens and a party. Personally I think that Gualtieri is a decent person, in a way, but at the time he was busy in Europe. I don’t want to make a joke, but if you represent the nation and something serious happens because the mayor of your capital is dismissed, you cannot answer “I was not there, I never spoke badly, I never did anything”: If the day after that Boris Johnson, Bill De Blasio wrote to that mayor, perhaps even the representative paid by the Italian citizens in Brussels had to deal with it.