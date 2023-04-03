Buenaventura, the birthplace of many of the Colombian soccer figures of all time, does not have a stadium capable of hosting a professional championship of this sport. In fact, many years ago the city did not even have representation in the promotion tournament.

Atlético Buenaventura was one of the pioneering teams in category B, in 1991. It played until 1994 and made a fleeting return in 1997. Then, in 2010, Pacífico FC appeared, which barely lasted until the end of 2011, in a record that traveled throughout the country (Girardot, Palmira and Sucre FC) until landing in Montería, where Jaguares appeared to keep that quota and then ascend to A.

This Saturday, President Gustavo Petro began the works for the construction of the new Marino Klinger stadium, which will replace the old stage that bore the same name and paid homage to one of the first soccer figures in that city.

This is how the Marino Klinger stadium will look like Photo: Presidency of the Republic

The Marino Klinger Story

Marino Klinger was born in Buenaventura on February 7, 1936. He took his first steps in soccer at the Pascual de Andagoya school and then at an amateur club in that city, El Oro.

From there, Klinger was called to a historic Valle selection, in 1956 led by the Hungarian coach Jorge Orth. The entire forward of that team then shone in professional soccer, made up of Klinger, Delio ‘Maravilla’ Gamboa, Eusebio ‘Tabaco’ Escobar and Alberto ‘Cóndor’ Valencia, who died at a very young age. Klinger, Gamboa and Valencia were known as ‘The black key’.

With Orth as coach, Valle was national champion in 1956, in Medellín, beating Antioquia 4-1 in Medellín. But that is not the most remembered game of that team. The one that forever marked the history of the Hungarian in Colombia was on January 27, 1957, in Cali, a friendly against River Plate.

20,603 spectators arrived at the Pascual Guerrero stadium that day. “For us it was very difficult, we were facing very good players, top players. The beginning was very difficult, that was a team that no one beat”, said ‘Maravilla’ Gamboa. And that’s how it seemed: River took the lead 2-0.

However, the Valle del Cauca team began to get into the game. The 2-0 became 2-2 and was able to pass by. Klinger and Gamboa scored the goals. “It has been said on occasion that the history of Colombian soccer has been divided into two large portions, before the arrival of a renowned Argentine player and after his arrival in the country. But what is really defined, if he wants to make a meritorious reminiscence, will be to talk about Colombian football from now on before the Valle Selection and after it”, wrote the correspondent Joaquín Marino López the next day, in the Intermedio newspaper.

This is how Intermedio recorded the tie between Valle and River Plate, in which Marino Klinger shone.

Despite representing Valle, Klinger did not play professionally for any of the three clubs in that department, América, Cali and Boca Juniors. In 1957 he arrived in Bogotá to play with Millonarios, led by the doctor Gabriel Ochoa Uribe.

He played 259 official matches with Millonarios, between 1957 and 1967, and scored 99 goals, three of them in the Copa Libertadores. In fact, Klinger was part of one of the milestones of Colombian soccer: the maximum win for a club in the country as a visitor in that tournament: it was in Millos’s first game in that tournament, on May 8, 1960, when he beat 0 -6 to University of Chile. Klinger scored twice that day. In addition, he won five local titles: 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1964.

In addition, Marino was one of the first soccer players to alternate the practice of that sport with his studies: he graduated as a dentist from the Javeriana University in 1967. He was also part of the sports council of that educational center, even as a student.

But Klinger’s greatest milestone was having been part of the first Colombian National Team to qualify and play in a World Cup, the one in Chile, in 1962. And it was he who scored the equalizer in the historic 4-4 against the Soviet Union. , a result that Colombian soccer experienced for 28 years.

In 1967, Klinger went from Millonarios to Santa Fe, also led by the doctor Ochoa. He played 84 matches, including 16 in the Copa Libertadores, and scored 22 goals, until his retirement from professional soccer in 1969.

After his retirement, Klinger practiced dentistry in a private practice and also for the Social Security Institute. He tragically died on May 19, 1975. The day before he scored his last goals, in an amateur tournament for Sena, playing for Hupa, a team organized by the leader of Deportivo Cali, Humberto Palacios.

This is how Marino Klinger’s car was left in the accident in which he died.

Klinger was driving his Renault 4 around 5 in the morning. The vehicle fell into the Cali river, at the height of the Calima bridge. The official cause of his death was suffocation. By medical opinion they had prohibited him from driving, due to the possibility of having a heart attack, according to what EL TIEMPO reported the day after his death.

With information from the book ‘The best coaches in Colombian soccer’, by José Orlando Ascencio (Intermedio Editores, 2019).

