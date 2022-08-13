The general manager of the technical area disputes Mazzoleni’s actions: “The referee Marinelli had already decided. This is a ‘rigorino’ against … the guidelines are regularly disregarded”
There is no Udinese, 4-2 defeat at Meazza by Milan on their debut in this Serie A. And Pierpaolo Marino complains at the end of the match, to Dazn’s microphones: “I’m angry, not angry about an unbearable episode – these are the words of the director of the Udinese technical area – I have been in football for many years and I have suffered with the small and medium-sized teams in Serie A. They continue to hold meetings with guidelines that are regularly disregarded. ” The reference is to the episode of the penalty granted to Milan for a contact between Soppy and Calabria in the area: Hernandez scored the momentary 1-1 goal from the spot.
“Mazzoleni’s intervention at the Var is out of logic, there was no doubtful episode because Marinelli had already decided – continues Marino -. There is a ‘rigorino’ against a match in which we got off to a great start. Var disturbs the referee. I hope there are explanations. ” Marino then spoke briefly about the transfer market: “The phone rings and sometimes disturbs. Our players are appreciated. It’s difficult for the coaches to work like this.”
August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 21:59)
