There is no Udinese, 4-2 defeat at Meazza by Milan on their debut in this Serie A. And Pierpaolo Marino complains at the end of the match, to Dazn’s microphones: “I’m angry, not angry about an unbearable episode – these are the words of the director of the Udinese technical area – I have been in football for many years and I have suffered with the small and medium-sized teams in Serie A. They continue to hold meetings with guidelines that are regularly disregarded. ” The reference is to the episode of the penalty granted to Milan for a contact between Soppy and Calabria in the area: Hernandez scored the momentary 1-1 goal from the spot.