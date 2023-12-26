Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny confirmed that Marinka in the DPR came under Russian control

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, admitted that the city of Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) came under the control of Russian troops.

He clarified that the Ukrainian military had retreated from the western outskirts of the city, but allegedly still remained in its northern part and dug in in the vicinity of the settlement, preparing a defensive line there. At the same time, Zaluzhny announced the virtual destruction of Marinka and that “the city no longer exists.”

I can say that this settlement no longer exists Valery ZaluzhnyCommander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, on Tuesday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was caught in indirectly admitting the loss of the city, since their latest report did not contain any mention of military operations in the Marinka area. Previously, reports regularly wrote about fire clashes in the city.

Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

In addition to words about Marinka, Zaluzhny also admitted that the Russian army could take another city – Avdeevka. In his opinion, this could happen in two to three months. At the same time, he urged not to get hung up on this and not to “make some kind of “show or sorrow” around a specific locality,” since the General Staff is more important than the preservation of people, not territories.

“The conduct of military operations is subject to its own laws, which do not depend on whether deputies or journalists like it,” Zaluzhny explained.

The day before, Shoigu reported to Putin about taking control of Marinka

On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about taking control of the city, one of the main fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, this not only reduces the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend itself, but also gives the Russian military additional opportunities for further actions in this area. Putin noted that due to this, Ukrainian combat units were moved away from Donetsk.

Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

In October, military expert, retired colonel Yuri Knutov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, named Maryinka and Avdeevka among the most important areas of the special operation.

In Ukraine they denied the loss of Marinka until the very end

Even the day before, the speaker of the Defense Forces of the Tauride direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Shtupun, said that it was “incorrect” to talk about Ukraine’s complete abandonment of the city. “The fighting for Marinka continues. Our military personnel are located within the administrative boundaries of the city,” said Shtupun.

December 13 similar data refuted and the commander of the Tavriya group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Tarnavsky, calling them informational stuffing and provocations.