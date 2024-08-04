Crosshairs on Zarco

Seven seconds from the points zone is not a small amount in a Sprint race, but Luke Marini try to see the glass half full. The HRC rider beat teammate Joan Mir to finish 15th behind Johann Zarco, who was the best Honda rider on Saturday at Silverstone.

“It was a positive day – Marini’s analysis – my Qualifying was quite good, I could have done better in the last sector, but it is encouraging to see that we are improving. We need to improve on the race pace, I think Zarco still has something more than us in this respect. It will be a real pleasure to race with the special livery chosen by HRC to honor the 75 years of the category”.

Joan Mir will try to answer his brand mates today after studying them in the Sprint: “I was able to stay with the other Honda riders and understand the differences between us, trying to avoid making mistakes. We will make some small changes to try to improve performance and best honour the magnificent 1983 livery.”