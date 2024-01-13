Starting the year by winning

The new year opens with a smile Luca Marini, who in 2024 will take on the most difficult challenge of his career so far: bringing the official Honda team back to the top of motorcycling. In fact, #10 took his fancy achieve victory in the American held at RanchVR46 on the first day of the now classic 100 km of Champions. A success that Marini himself wanted to 'celebrate' nicely on social networks and which he collected by wearing a tracksuit branded by the Japanese company.

Even the HRC did not fail to applaud its new driver, commenting pleasantly on Instagram, under the post published by Marini, with an evocative: “Start the season the way you want it to go forward“.

In the elimination match played on the Ranch grounds, 'Maro' got the better of – in the final – the Brazilian Diogo Moreira, Rossi and Elia Bartolini. World champion Pecco Bagnaia is absent due to a commitment, but he will return to the track today for the 'real' 100 km.

Today the team challenge

Marini among other things is the favorite for a nice double, given that he will race in a team with his brother Rossi. The Doctor himself also wanted to make a 'prediction' by indicating three couples who had an 'advantage' compared to the others, also due to their greater knowledge of the track: “Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Migno, me and Luca Marini, Celestino Vietti and Elia Bartolini“. We'll see this evening if the prediction will be respected.