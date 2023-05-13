Marini appalled by the inconsistency of the Commissioners

Luca Marini he finished fourth in the Sprint at Le Mans, but he complains for a too aggressive overtaking by Brad Binder which was not sanctioned by the Commissioners according to the rules of engagement that had been established by the Safety Commission. In fact, according to what was communicated to the drivers, any overtaking with contact would have led to the driver returning his position, who exaggerated in an attempt to get behind his rival.

Today in the Le Mans Sprint Marc Marquez slightly hit Francesco Bagnaia at the entrance to the Dunlop esse, while braking at the Garage Vert, however, Brad Binder actually went over the top going inside by Luca Marini, who was literally moved by the KTM rider and forced to get the bike up again.

“I’m happy, it was a good race and I didn’t expect to be so fast, I was able to lap at 31.9 or 32.0 in every lap – his words to the microphones of Sky Sports – but I’m angry because Binder threw me off the track in Turn-8 by touching me, and he wasn’t given the penalty, while Pecco did at Jerez. Again we are talking about inconsistency, we are very confused, even when we drive, because it is difficult to understand what you can do or not: one race they give the drop position, today they don’t, and what will happen next? Now we try to hinder the rider while overtaking, it’s no longer done as cleanly as it once was”.

“Right now the problem is that we pilots don’t agree – he added – there are those who say they would like less penalties, and there are those who say it was us who asked for more penalties and we continue to make this decision because we wanted it. Last year, after some crashes, we said to each other that it wasn’t right to ruin the race like this. In my opinion, clean overtaking can also be done, there have been many in history and therefore I don’t understand why it can no longer be done now. What I ask is that there is the same line for the whole year, then for the next one we can also go back to discussing all together, but as long as everything is the same from Portimao to Valencia”.