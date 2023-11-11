Marini on the edge of the Top-10

In a race Sprint dictated by the excellent performance of Alex Marquez and the 2nd place of Jorge Martin, who nibbles away some world championship points on Francesco Bagnaia, who came immediately behind him, in the Ducati family there is however no great satisfaction within the team Mooney VR46: in addition to Bezzecchi’s 7th place, who seemed very disappointed after the race, his teammate also Luca Marini he underlined some aspects that did not particularly enthuse him during his test, which ended at 9th place.

The regret of leaving

What embittered the 26-year-old from Urbino was the departurewith a problem that occurred at the entrance to turn 1 which prevented him from being able to fight with the riders in front or aim for the podium area: “The sensations are quite good, but the problem is when you’re in the race behind the others we all lap with the same pace and it matters a lot how you start and how you exit the first corner – declared a Sky Sports MotoGP – Unfortunately I didn’t get off to a very good start at the start: the shot was excellentbut then in second gear the front tire started bouncing and I lost power. I arrived at the first corner and several riders had overtaken me, such as the KTMs, Marc Marquez and Bezzecchi. It was difficult and complicated to recover from eighth position, even more so battling between Ducatis is always difficult because you don’t know where to pass the others and I wasn’t able to exit the corners very well. Even if I take off hard I always finish a little longer. Tomorrow it will change if I can get a better start and a better first lap, because today we could easily fight for the podium, but if you start badly and get stuck behind, the race becomes uphill and the pressure goes through the roof. At that point it becomes more of a race not to fall than trying to recover.

The pressure case

Speaking of pressure, Marini also expressed his opinion on the new rule which places a limit on tire pressure, which is not appreciated by many riders, especially in Sepang: “This is one of the worst tracks for pressure because you have three strong braking sections and corners where you need support from the front like 5-6, 10-11-12 and 14 – he continued – you can feel it, as soon as you go above 2.1 everything starts to be very complicated: you enter a corner, you feel the front moving and the bike no longer turns. When braking you have to brake 15-20 meters earlier and it becomes impossible to turn with good times. You turn 3-4 tenths slower and it’s difficult to overtake the one in front, and the one in front of you is also in difficulty. We are all on a big boat trying to survive“.

Future at Honda?

In conclusion, Marini finally commented on the rumor regarding his possible future in Official Hondaeven more so after the indiscretion that sees him as the number one candidate to get on the Japanese bike in the event of a proposal for a two-year contract: “Sincerely I’m only now learning about this – commented – I’m happy, but I’m even more saddened by how the race went today. Let’s try to have a good race tomorrow, also because we can still do well.”