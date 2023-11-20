Marini completes the Italian party

Absolutely memorable weekend for Italian motorcycling in that period Lusail, with a completely ‘blue’ podium made up of Di Giannantonio, in his first victory in MotoGP, and Francesco Bagnaia, who thanks to Jorge Martin’s misstep increased his lead over the Spaniard to 21 points. On the lowest step, in third positionfinally the other Ducati of Luca Marinitaken by pole position and subsequently author of a good comeback over Alex Marquex and Brad Binder.

Two-phase race

A result resulting from impeccable tire management by the 26-year-old, who thanks to his more conservative strategy managed to get back into the podium area in the second half of the race, thus contributing to celebrating an all-Italian celebration: “I’m happy, a really solid weekend crowned by the double podium, a reward for the whole team who is doing a great job – he has declared – the choice of soft was not random. The objective was to start very strong, maintain the position and open a gap at the back. Unfortunately Pecco started very fast and in the wake, the first few laps, I was in difficulty. The temperature was very high, I tried not to stay in the wake, but to manage as best I could. It’s a shame to have wasted so much time fighting with Alex and Brad because we let Pecco and Fabio go. At the end I gave it my all and how much of the tires I conserved was the key“.

GP to forget for ‘Bez’

Weekend, on the contrary, decidedly complex for Marco Bezzecchiwho even finished outside the top ten, more precisely at 13th placedue to various difficulties described as follows by the pilot from Romagna: “A difficult race, it really was complicated to get to the end – He admitted – after just two laps, the front tire pressure was very high. Suddenly all the warning lights came on and I had to pick up the pace. I had no feeling, especially on the front. Not the best day of my season, it was impossible to stay in the slipstream. Really a shame, let’s hope for a different fate in Valencia.”