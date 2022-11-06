Luca Marini he finished the Valencian race in seventh position, second among the Ducatis. The driver of the Mooney VR46 did not hesitate to give his brand mate a thought Bagnaia, fresh world champion after a comeback to be framed against Quartararo. In the interview given to the thematic channel Sky Sport MotoGPUrbinate stated: “I can only highly compliment Francesco. The ‘Bagnaia-Ducati’ duo finalized an incredible season and both the rider and the team were very good at believing it at a time when all hope for the title seemed to disappear, even if the situation was reversed. Congratulations on their workespecially to Francesco, because he was epic, he got incredible results and so it is right that he was the winner“.

The class of 1997 then went on to analyze his ‘personal’ events: “As far as I’m concerned – said Marini – there season went pretty well and I am satisfied, even if I am disappointed with how this last race of the year went, as I feel I have achieved a great performance conditioned, however, by the many temperature problems that were revealed only on Sunday afternoon, a peculiarity that it did not occur in the rest of the weekend or in any other hot races“.

The Ducati rider then concluded, focusing on the evolution of the Grand Prix: “The first eight laps, while I was behind a group of other riders, I had many warnings from the bike that signaled me to get out of the wake or to slow down to cool the engine. The main problem however was that I lost a lot in acceleration, a very strange aspect because that is one of our strong points. We should try to understand what happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again, but if we analyze my growth, the prototype and the team, then it’s incredible. There have been many positive sides in this 2022 and we must really be proud and proud of them“.

Marini also looked to 2023, a season in which an ambitious goal is set: “We have to beat the Pramac team to be Ducati’s best independent team. Let’s hope the Ducati GP-23 doesn’t have too many new features because the differences will be felt. Ducati GP-22 engine too abrupt? I cannot compare with the GP-21 as I have never ridden it going directly from the GP-20 to the GP-22 ″.