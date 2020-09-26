Luca Marini’s message for sailors. The Moto2 leader has reminded the competition who is the boss in the intermediate category, even if only by five points ahead of Enea Bastianini, getting his second consecutive pole at the Catalan GP. The previous one was made in Misano, the circuit that is twelve kilometers from his house, and he transformed it for a fourth place. Let’s see what happens in Montmeló, but from the start she has many places ahead on the grid over her main pursuers.

Rossi’s brother will be joined by Navarro and Lowes in the front row, while Bastianini, second overall, will start eleventh. And his teammate Bezzecchi, who is third overall, will start sixth, closing the second row behind Di Giannantonio and Dixon.

The third has been for Roberts, Ramírez and Vierge. The fourth, for Gardner, Bastianini and Luthi, who next year will race in Edu Perales’ team, replacing Gardner, who will join Red Bull KTM Ajo. The fifth, for Fernández, Martín and Schrotter. And the sixth, for Bulega, Pons and Nagashima. Further back will come Canet (19th) and Garzó (22nd).

It should be noted that the 1: 43.355 set by Marini to get this pole is a new record with which he lowered the 1: 43.474 for Quartararo in 2018.