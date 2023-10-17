Binder, two penalties in the race

The weekend of Brad Binder it was anything but easy in Mandalika. The South African KTM rider was in fact blamelessly knocked out by Augusto Fernandez in Friday’s practice and by Aleix Espargarò in Saturday’s Sprint and, probably frustrated by what happened, in the Sunday run it was harder than usual, ending up in a mess, first knocking out Luca Marini and then unceremoniously sending Miguel Oliveira off the trackwith overoptimistic overtaking maneuvers.

The South African was thus sanctioned with two Long Lap Penalties which he served during the 27 laps of the grand prix, which however did not prevent him from finishing in sixth place under the checkered flag.

Binder obviously didn’t cause any controversy, apologizing to his rivals for what happened on the track and subsequently explaining that he had difficulty braking due to a blow he received on the brake pads at the start of the race.

Marini’s proposal

“It’s a strange case, maybe it’s the first time it’s happened”he told the microphones of Autosport Luca Marini, who in his reflection put forward a proposal for the Race Direction: “We can talk about the penalties inflicted on Binder, because perhaps the second one could be heavier than the first. A bit like what happens in football, with the yellow card and then with the red one. Something like this would be needed, because we want more security. It will be a point to be discussed in the next Safety Commission.”