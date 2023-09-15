Marquez, Honda yes or Honda no?

In the last week there has been a lot of talk about a possible farewell earlier than the natural expiry of the contract Marc Marquez to Honda, with the Spanish rider having potential escape route in the Gresini team.

The champion from Cervera joked about his future throughout last weekend, but seemed very serious after testing the first 2024 prototype from the Golden Wing manufacturer. Marquez was not impressed with the progress made and stopped repeating that he had a contract with the team, explaining for the first time that he intended to make a clear decision in the coming weekseffectively making official the possibility of separating one’s path from that of Honda already at the end of the championship.

Marquez in Ducati, Luca Marini’s opinion

On the sidelines of the Misano tests, Luca Marini spoke about the possibility of having Marc Marquez in the Ducati rider patrol: “It would be fantastic, having a strong rider like him on the same bike as me would be a great thing. We could look at the data and compete with him in the same condition. Also because when I managed to keep up with him, he always seemed very strong to me.”

However, Marini is honest about the economic aspect and the prospect of Marquez tearing up the richest contract in the paddock: “Honestly, I wouldn’t give up the 12 million he earns every season. Honda is going stronger, they have improved a lot compared to the beginning of the season, I noticed it both in Barcelona and in Misano. They are making progress, I would be surprised if he abandoned the project now.”