Valencia, Marini wants the top-5: then will it be Honda?

For Luca Marini the weekend in Valencia can be important for several reasons. In terms of results, in fact, the #10 could conquer the top-5 in the MotoGP world rankings for the first time in his career: with a four-point deficit from an Aleix Espargaró who is in serious doubt due to the fracture of the head of the left fibula and with ten points to recover from a Johann Zarco who could limit himself to acting as Jorge Martin’s squire, the objective appears feasible.

However, it is not just the ranking reasons that make Marini’s weekend special: in fact, it is no mystery that Marini has had contacts with the Honda for 2024. Unless he turns around, in fact, the #10 should announce his marriage to the Japanese already this weekend and therefore Valencia will be his last weekend in the Mooney VR46 team.

Marini’s words

“We arrive in Valencia for the last race of 2023: a very particular track, after a great weekend in Qatar. Let’s evaluate the weather and temperatures carefully, let’s not forget that we are now at the end of November. The goal is to finish on top, be able to put in a good performance here too and be there in the leading group. Getting into the top-5 overall would be fantastic“, this is his comment on the Mooney channels.

Bezzecchi’s words

“The last race of the season is always special here in Valencia, this year we arrive confident of third place in the Championship“, added Marco Bezzecchi. “I’m really happy, for me and the whole team, it’s a very important result in my second year in MotoGP. I’m happy, but I’ll be even happier if we manage to get competitive again. In Qatar I struggled a lot and I was never really fast. Closing the season with a good result is the goal“.