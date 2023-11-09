Doubts about post-Marquez

On the eve of the Malaysian Grand Prix, the first of the last three events of this season, the situation in the team Official Honda for the next championship is not entirely clear: if, on the one hand, 2023 will be the last year of Marc Marquez with the Japanese manufacturer before moving to Ducati with the Gresini team, on the other the name of the rider who will replace the eight-time world champion in 2024 has not yet been revealed. In recent weeks, various rumors have emerged about possible candidates, which include, above all, Fabio Di Giannantonio. More recently, however, the profile of another blue like has emerged Luca Marini.

Marini-Honda: difficult hypothesis

A non-random rumor, given the recent meeting between the 26-year-old from Urbino and Alberto Puig, Honda Team Manager. In this regard, Marini has not ruled out his interest in a similar option to the microphones of Sky Sportsbelieving however that he gets on well with Mooney VR46, i.e. his current team: “It’s a very complicated situation – he has declared – sincerely it all happened too late, because Marc announced his move in October, while contracts are usually signed in June, so it’s all very difficult. I think the most important thing now is to finish these three remaining races and then focus on the future. At the moment I feel really good with the team, we are going strong and always improving getting the results I want to achieve. There’s still something missing, but I’m sure that next year, if we continue like this, we can achieve great goals.”

The dream remains

Marini therefore made no secret of his desire to one day become part of a reality like that of an official team: “I am very pleased to be taken into consideration by Alberto Puig – he concluded – it means I’m working well and demonstrating my potential. It’s obviously my dream and my goal to go to a factory team to try to develop the bike and take it to victory, but there must be a right situation behind it. Right now, already having a contract with the teamand also very complicated“.