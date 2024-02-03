First laps of 2024 in Honda

The new concession system reserved for Yamaha e Honda allowed the regular drivers of the two Japanese manufacturers to be able to complete the first laps of 2024 also during the Sepang shakedownnow finished pending the official tests still scheduled in Malaysia from the 6 to 8 February. A session that therefore allowed us to Luca Marini to complete several kilometers on his RC213V, and not without satisfaction.

New working method

The half-brother of Valentino Rossi, former driver of the Mooney VR46 team and landed in Repsol Honda replacing Marc Marquez, he commented on the two days of testing carried out in Sepang, his first as a rider for an official team: “They don't happen never two laps in a row with the same bike – he explained to the media – many things are changed, not only to find the best performance on this track in certain conditions, but also for the rest of the season. It's a different way of working. I'm also happy that all Honda riders are working in the same direction, we agree on everything“.

Where to improve

Marini, who had already had the opportunity to ride a prototype at the end of last year in Valencia, indicated the aspects that struck him most, but also the weak points that Honda will have to work on in view of the next tests: “Compared to Valencia i improvements have been great – he continued – the feeling with the bike wasn't that good, honestly. There were many areas to work on, whereas here everything is going in a good direction. We still have to work on every area, especially onacceleration when exiting corners and on one greater rear grip, so we need to focus on this a bit. Even from an aerodynamic point of view we are not behind, but with a little less experience than the other manufacturers who are inventing on many things at the moment. I gave good feedback and ideas to the Japanese, and I expect a lot from them.”

There is optimism, but…

8th on both Day 2 and the final day, Marini then added other details: “The bike has good potential. It's nice to ride when you're alone because you don't see the performance of the other bikes. You have the feeling of doing a great job. Then you cross the finish line and the lap time is a little slower than you expect. We have to work a lot. This is just the first test with the new complete package. It is completely different and represents a new evolution compared to last year's bike. The potential is there, but all the other manufacturers have made great strides this year. The KTM looks amazing. The Yamaha seems very fast on the straight. I believe the Honda is in very good condition. We have to work a lot, but I have faith in them and in the project. In my opinion, it's a very positive moment. I also perceived something positive in Valencia. We stayed in touch over the winter. What I asked for from HRC they brought me here. That was great. It was a good start“.