Marc Marquez's farewell is a shock

Marc Marquez in Ducati Gresini, Luca Marini in Honda HRC: these two market movements, unthinkable at the beginning of 2023, materialized at the end of the last championship and the performance of the two centaurs on the new 'mounts' will certainly be one of the big themes of 2024. The spotlight will obviously be on competitiveness of Marc Marquez astride the Ducati, but it will also be interesting to follow the growth path of Valentino Rossi's brother aboard a Honda that is being completely rebuilt.

“It came as a shock after Marc announced his move to Ducati Gresini. So, me and my group, my manager, tried to find a way to tackle this new project and improve together and try to build a better, more performing bike, to return to winning races and world titles. This is our goal”Luca Marini's first words as an official Honda HRC rider.

“I want to start 2024 with an open mind, we have to understand our speed, our potential after the first official test and we have to find our balance, find a way to beat our direct rivals who are my teammates – added Marini – this is the first objective on my part, of course, but I also want to look forward and try to find a way to get a podium with this bike or a victory. I know it might be difficult, but we have to look forward.”.

Marini also explained why he had no hesitations in seizing the Honda HRC opportunity: “It's the best in history. The numbers and statistics speak for themselves, and now is a very particular time, but I believe we have the strength to return very, very soon. I will try to give all my feedback, my energy to this project and I am sure that if we find the right direction we will have the strength to remain at the top for many years.”