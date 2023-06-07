What a party in Milan

A great start for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team riders at the Italian GP which takes place on Sunday at the Mugello circuit. Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini in fact today at 18.00 they will take the stage set up in MilanArco della Pace – together with other MotoGP riders – to greet the Italian fans and kick off a week full of events and emotions.

Extraordinary period

P1 at Le Mans and second place in the general classification (93 points ed), Bezzecchi returns to the saddle of the Ducati Desmosedici GP for three consecutive weeks of racing with the aim of confirming himself among the fastest and most consistent. A track, the Tuscan one, one of his favorites and which is well suited to his characteristics.

Positive sensations, despite the injury to his right wrist, as a result of the crash at Le Mans, for Marini who, after a positive last check this morning with the doctors in Modena, will have to receive the last green light tomorrow at the circuit. Ready to hit the track from Friday, together with Marco, to defend the lead in the Team standings (147 points).

The words of the pilots

Marco Bezzecchi: “I can’t wait to get on track: this track is out of the ordinary and this time it will be particularly special, perhaps even more than the others. We are living a unique moment with the whole team. At Le Mans we closed on a crescendo, proving that we know how to manage the weekend well, staying focused and working hard. The goal is to start from there and rediscover the same driving sensations right from the first free practice. It’s our GP: the support of the fans, the emotions and the home atmosphere will make the difference“.

Luca Marini: “I am very happy to be able to take to the track at Mugello, in front of such a special crowd as that of the Italian fans, with this potential and with the possibility of being able to fight with the strongest during the weekend. This track is one of the most beautiful in the world, one more reason to give it your all and leave the Le Mans crash behind you. These three weeks have been tough, I thank all the medical team that supported me, we had to work hard to better fix the hand injury. Despite everything, we can really do well and start this triple trip to Europe on the right foot before the summer break.”.