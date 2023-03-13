Test closed with a smile

Last act of pre season 2023 e another proof of solidity for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team at the Portimao test riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP. Luca Marini And Marco Bezzecchi, already very fast yesterday, close the two days of work in Portugal in fourth and fifth place in the combined times, ready to face the first race weekend, in less than two weeks, always on the Algarve circuit. Second yesterday and always among the most consistent, Luca, forced to the box for part of today’s session due to technical problems (64 laps ed), improves up to 1’38.310, a time that is worth a gap of three tenths from Bagnaia (1’37.968 ed ). Step forward also for Marco (86 laps ed), P7 on Day1, capable of signing an excellent 1’38.351 and climbing the standings up to fifth place.

Marine’s words

“In general, I’m satisfied with the pre-season: there’s a good climate within the team and we’ve worked hard. I had fun, it feels good and I enjoyed every ride on the bike. Today was probably the hardest day, I had some bad luck and a few too many technical problems. In the final I gave my all, went out for the last 20 minutes and set my best time. I feel good, I can fight for the Top6 in qualifying and have my say with the soft tire in the sprint. For the race, I think I’ll opt for the medium rear, the performances aren’t very different, but in terms of duration it’s more performing”.

Bezzecchi’s words

“A good test, I’m happy even if the afternoon wasn’t easy at all. Putting everything together was more complicated than expected. We took a step back and then it started to feel good. I’m not 100% yet, but we did a great job and the sprint race simulation isn’t bad either. I can improve by 2/3 tenths on the lap and keep up with the fastest“.