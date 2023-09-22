“We have chosen to sponsor this project because Advanz has always been alongside patients and is committed to supporting initiatives that promote the well-being and quality of life of people with primary biliary cholangitis. We believe that it is essential to invest in sharing projects like this, which actively involve clinicians and the entire healthcare system, aiming to improve the lives of patients suffering from PBC”. Thus Barbara Marini speaking at the presentation of the book “Pbc – Italian best practices: the story of the protagonists” held in the Sala Nassirya of the Senate