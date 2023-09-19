“We have chosen to sponsor ‘Primary biliary cholangitis (Pbc). Italian best practices: the story of the protagonists’, a volume that recounts the individual territorial experiences carried out in the management of the pathology, the methods of creating the individual models and the impact on the lives of the people who have benefited from it, because Advanz has always been alongside patients and is committed to supporting initiatives that promote the well-being and quality of life of people affected by primary biliary cholangitis”. Barbara Marini, General Manager of Advanz Pharma Italia, told Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the press conference in the Nassirya room of the Senate to raise awareness of a rare, autoimmune and chronic liver disease which has a strong negative impact on the quality of life of approximately 20 thousand Italians, in particular women between 40 and 60 years old.

“We believe that it is essential to invest in sharing projects like this, which actively involve clinicians and the entire healthcare system – underlines Marini – aiming to improve the lives of patients affected by PBC. Our mission is to contribute to a future in which each patient can access adequate and cutting-edge care, and this project represents an important step in this direction”, he concludes.