Izalci Lucas claims that Bolsonaro’s former minister already has the necessary votes to guarantee the command of Casa Alta

the senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), an ally of Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) in the candidacy for the presidency of the Casa Alta, said this Monday (30.jan.2023) that an attempt is underway to attract Eduardo Girao (Podemos-CE) for the group that opposes Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). According to the toucan, there is no sense in more than one opposition candidacy.

“What we are working on now is to have a single candidacy [da oposição]make Girão aware that it is important for everyone who is in the opposition to be together“, declared Izalci to the Power360.

On Sunday (January 29), the Toucan senator promoted a lunch for supporters of Marinho at his home, in Lago Sul, a prime region of Brasília. In the space of 1 day, he assesses, the former minister’s chances of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to win the elections, which will be held on Wednesday (Feb 1st), increased.

“There is a lot of dissent in the parties and a strong union of the group [PP, PL e Republicanos]. In the PSDB, Alessandro [Vieira] confirmed. There are some from Podemos, from União Brasil. He already has all the conditions to win the elections“, said.

The main arguments that have won the vote of undecided senators, according to Izalci, are those aimed at empowering the Senate. He said that, under Pacheco, the Casa Alta started to approve the decisions of the Chamber and lost its protagonism.

“What we vote for on the matter on the same day it arrives in the Senate is impressive. Much of what is voted in the Senate goes to the drawer in the House. Important projects do not move forward. These monocratic decisions also need to be regulated and nothing happens”said.

According to Izalci, Pacheco has said that supporters of Marinho will not have a place on the Senate table or on committee chairs.

“In practice, this kind of threat is very bad. Different from Rogerio [Marinho], which is another profile. This also ends up giving him an advantage. He says he will follow the regiment, which says that participation is proportional to the benches. If you exclude senators, you are excluding part of society, which voted for them. And as president, at a time when democracy is being discussed and defended so much, for you to say that you are going to exclude the PL, the largest party, from the board of directors is an inconsistency”he declared.