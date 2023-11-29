According to the Minister of Labor, companies say that government proposals “do not fit the business model”

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho (PT), stated this Wednesday (November 29, 2023) that it will present a bill on regularizing the work of delivery people and drivers on apps if the companies do not reach an agreement with the government. According to Marinho, the organizations claim that the solutions proposed so far do not fit “in your business model” and could not be accepted. “I ask: what business model, exploration? Because there was a company that had the nerve to want to argue on a basis lower than the minimum wage”he stated in a speech to the Senate Social Affairs Committee.