Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 14:36

The Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, stated this Monday, the 9th, that the Lula government will not sponsor the return of the union tax, but defended the new contribution to unions for both unionized and non-unionized workers. “There is no such debate (the return of the union tax), doesn’t even have a claim to this debate. Those who say this are the ‘bolsominion’ of life,” he stated.

And he explained: “There is a debate on how to create a mechanism in which unions can be authorized to, in addition to the monthly fee, have another source linked to collective bargaining, linked to the provision of a service. If there is effective provision, by employer and worker unions, there is the possibility of having the contribution.”

The union tax was ended in 2017, with the labor reform, and charged workers the equivalent of one day of work per year. Since the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized the charging of a fee also for non-union members, linked to the provision of services, the issue has returned to debate, with unions charging workers again. There are unions that try to charge retroactive amounts.

“That’s a matter for the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the police. (Charge retroactively) is a scam, like many others in the square”, said the minister.

This Monday, he participated in a public hearing at the Senate Human Rights Commission, led by Paulo Paim (PT-RS).

For the minister, it will be necessary for the matter to be discussed in Congress to give rules on how the charge will be made, even though the trade unions have proposed self-regulation, as shown by the Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. The idea is for the topic to be part of a union reform project, with other topics on the management and representation of unions.

Marinho stated that “there is no possibility of the government proposing the return of the union tax, as it was before”, but criticized workers and politicians who defend the refusal to pay. “In Brazil, a closed agreement applies to associated and non-associated workers. It is not fair that non-members, like chupim, participate in the result and have no contribution”, stated the minister.

In the decision, the STF only determined that there must be a guarantee that workers who oppose the charge have the chance to refuse it, but it did not establish how this should be done.