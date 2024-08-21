Former minister started supporting Moraes, who he rejected about a week ago; Jobim published a note declaring “solidarity”

The senator Roger Marinho (PL-RN), criticized this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) the former president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Nelson Jobim. On his Instagram profile, the congressman said that the former minister’s opinions are “firm as pudding”.

“Jobim is a man of firm convictions and concepts… firm as pudding”said the senator in your Instagram profile this Wednesday (21.Aug.2024)

The speech was made in reference to the note released this Tuesday (20th August) by Jobim, in which he states that he changed his opinion and, after making harsh criticism of the way in which STF minister Alexandre de Moraes acts, he began to support the magistrate he failed about a week ago.

The former minister published a note (read in full below) on the news website specializing in the Judiciary, Crumbs. Jobim declared “solidarity” to Moraes and said that his measures were “legitimate” and performed with the “seriousness that is peculiar to him”.

Here is the full text of Jobim’s note:

“I express my solidarity with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the target of criticism for his actions at the TSE and the STF.

“The complex circumstances faced by Brazilian society have demanded and continue to demand the adoption of swift and assertive measures to mitigate or even inhibit conflicts or the inappropriate expansion of confrontations, always in accordance with the Democratic Rule of Law and in compliance with the rules of due process.

“It is in this scenario that Minister Alexandre de Moraes performed legitimately and with the seriousness that is characteristic of him, and which I had the opportunity to see first-hand when we formed the first composition of the CNJ together. His actions, guided by rigor, proved to be valuable in maintaining the Rule of Law in Brazil.

“In fact, on certain occasions, my personal opinions, exclusively on facts, which aim to refine the analysis and progress of our society, are taken out of the context in which they were expressed, motivating an idea different from the one I intended to convey.

“The Supreme Federal Court, an institution of which I was a member and President, is indispensable to the defense of democratic freedoms and the rule of law. Improper criticism of the Court or its members only benefits the irresponsible or those interested in the deterioration of its authority and its social delegitimization.

“Therefore, I reaffirm the relevance and merit of the performance of the Hon. Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“NELSON AZEVEDO JOBIM”.

Read more:

Petition for Moraes’ impeachment reaches 1 million signatures

Not even an agreement will make me give up on removing Moraes from the STF, says Nikolas