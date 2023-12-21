“Unfortunately I was not able to resolve and resolve this problem”, says the Minister of Labor and Employment

The minister Luiz Marinho (Work and Employment) regretted not being able to put an end to the anniversary looting of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) in 2023. He hopes to move forward with the topic by March 2024. “I'm sorry. Unfortunately, I have not been able to solve and solve this problem so far. I don’t blame anyone at all, I blame myself for my incapacity.”, he told journalists this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023). Marinho has defended the end of the benefit since taking office in January.