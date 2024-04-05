Marinho: project guarantees higher income for app drivers

Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/04/2024 – 21:30

O bill presented by the federal government to regulate the work of app drivers guarantees that professionals will have a higher remuneration than the current one, working the same number of hours. The guarantee was given this Friday (5) by the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, in an interview with the program Reporter Brazilfrom the TV Brasil.

According to him, after the approval of the bill, the average remuneration of drivers will increase, because the minimum income will be R$32.10 per hour. “We are guaranteeing that by working the same number of hours, with the minimum wage, contributing to social security to have coverage, you will take home more money. Today there is no guarantee of minimum remuneration, it is the company that establishes it”, explained Marinho.

He highlighted that, as the project will be discussed by the National Congress, there may be changes to the proposal, if the category wishes. According to Marinho, after the law is approved, the government may study a line of credit to facilitate the purchase of a brand new car or reduce vehicle rentals for app drivers.

In the bill, the government proposes the amount that must be paid per hour worked and contribution to the National Social Security Institute (INSS). Workers will pay 7.5% of their remuneration. The percentage to be collected by employers will be 20%.