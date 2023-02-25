Leader of the Opposition in the Senate proposes that nominees for international financial institutions undergo evaluation in the Upper House

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), presented a bill that requires that indications at the command of international financial institutions undergo evaluation at Casa Alta. Here’s the full (174 KB) of text.

If the project goes ahead, Dilma Rousseff (PT) will have a new obstacle to assume command of the NDB (New Development Bank), known as the Bank of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The former president was indicated by President Lula to assume the role, but would still need the approval of the Senate.





According to the text, approval by the Senate would come by an absolute majority – that is, it would depend on the approval of 41 senators. In the text, Marinho says it is necessary to evaluate the qualifications of the nominees “beyond the mere indication of the Executive Power”. He also claims that the Senate is already analyzing nominations that require attributes similar to those required for the Brics bank.

Currently, the Board of Governors of the NDB is the one who defines the representatives of the member countries of the bloc.

If he takes over, Dilma will stay in office until 2025 and could strengthen ties between Brazil and China. The Asian country is the biggest creditor of the bank of the Brics. The former president should accompany Lula on a visit to China in March.

The former president will replace the diplomat Marcos Troyjo, who had been in office since 2020, as indicated by the government of Jair Messiah Bolsonaro (PL). He was a commentator on Young pan and even called Lula “convict”.