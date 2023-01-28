Senator spoke at a PL event that formalized a support block for his candidacy for Senate President with PP and Republicans

The elected senator and candidate for president of the Casa Alta, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), said that, if elected on February 1, he would sign the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the January 8 attacks.

In an event this Saturday (28.jan.2023), in Brasilia, where the support of PP and Republicans for his name was made official, he criticized the current government which, according to him, was previously favorable to investigations and has now become against .

“Clearly there was a security breach. Senator Soraya [Thronicke] is proposing a CPI. I think it’s the right instrument to find out what the failures by action or omission were in general. Selective research cannot be done. We are seeing a government that, at first, was in favor of the CPI. Now, President Lula and the [senador] randolf [Rodrigues] they say it’s not necessary. We are ready to sign a broad CPI”, he stated.

Watch the full event with PP, PL and Republicans (35min25s):

Marinho spoke for 15 minutes and then spoke with journalists for another 10 minutes. In his speech, he and his allies rejected the idea that the election for president of the Senate is a kind of 3rd round of presidential elections. But he made several criticisms of the current government, which he associated with Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

He stated that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) supports Pacheco. “The government is operating and will operate. We’re not complaining, we’re stating the obvious.“, said.

Marinho was minister of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He said that his candidacy will continue the actions of Bolsonaro and the previous president, Michel Temer (MDB). In his assessment, these policies were responsible for the reduction in unemployment, observed in 2022. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), unemployment ended last year at 8.1% – the lowest rate in 7 years.

“This begins in 2016, when former President Temer begins to lift this country that had been placed at rock bottom, losing the trust of those who invest in the country. That it was downhill, immersed in a catastrophe, in an economic catastrophe. A process of apportionment of the public machine and of social and economic breakdown leading our people to despair”, he said in a veiled reference to former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Marinho says that Temer and Bolsonaro were responsible for the modernization of the State. That legacy would be at risk under the current government. His candidacy would support changes such as labor and social security reforms, and the legal framework for sanitation and railroads.

“Much of that legacy is at risk. We need to do the counterpoint. We need to moderate the greed, the excesses that we are witnessing from those who are coming to power and in their eagerness to impose their agenda want to destroy what has been done in a virtuous way“, said.

Asked whether the eulogies of ex-president Temer are part of an attempt to attract the MDB to his candidacy, he replied that they were not, since the party is in Lula’s support base. “But MDB senators are welcome”, he amended. The party has 10 senators.

Marinho’s speech contrasts with Lula’s speeches, who have called Temer “scammer”. On a trip to Uruguay, the president said that Dilma’s impeachment was a “coup”. Temer reacted by saying that it was, in fact, a “lucky Strike”. Of Lula’s 37 minutes, 7 supported the impeachment of the former president.

SPEECH

In addition to Marinho, the presidents of the PL also spoke, Valdemar Costa Netofrom the PP, Ciro Nogueiraand from the Republicans, Marcos Pereira.

In his speech, Valdemar said that the union of the 3 parties strengthened Marinho’s candidacy.

Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), Bolsonaro’s former minister, declared that Marinho’s candidacy is not against anyone and that he will respect proportionality in the distribution of positions in the Senate. It is a signal to senators from parties that support Pacheco.

“Be sure that it is not meant to be against anyone, but in favor of the Senate, of Brazil and of the good citizens of the country. The purpose of the block is to strengthen and give hope to the people”said.

Federal deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP) compared Marinho to the former president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), which was the dark horse of the elections, but won Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). “Everyone remembers that in the election 4 years ago there was a candidate who was considered the favorite, and the one who won was not“, remembered. Today, Pacheco still has favoritism to take the election.

The son of former president Jair Bolsonaro Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that Marinho intends to pacify the country via Casa Alta: “Marinho is the candidate who has the profile to promote a pacification of the country, which passes through a strong and respected Senate”.

At the event, there were 8 former ministers of Bolsonaro. Here are the names of those who went: