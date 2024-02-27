Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 15:43

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, stated this Tuesday, 27th, that the FGTS Digital – a new way of collecting the Service Time Guarantee Fund – is the government's response to how to work on reducing the so-called Brazil Cost through efficiency in public management

According to Marinho, FGTS Digital, which will be available next Friday, the 1st, will bring savings in hours worked for companies, simplify access to the fund and greater management of deposits by employers.

“Workers will have greater transparency about deposits in the fund,” he said, in a press interview at the Ministry of Labor.

The digital base of the workers' fund will use information from eSocial as a database and will be responsible for all monthly FGTS collection and severance payments.