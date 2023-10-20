Minister of Labor says that “international organizations need to change, they need to transform, they need to democratize”

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, criticized the UN Security Council (United Nations) and the veto from the USA to the Brazilian resolution (complete – PDF – 203 kB) about the war between Israel and Hamas, which resulted in the document not being approved. Marinho participated on Thursday night (October 19, 2023) in the 14th National Congress of the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores), in São Paulo.

“What we saw yesterday is not possible [4ª feira (18.out)] in the UN Security Council“, he said. “Brazil presents a declaration and a single country comes and takes it down because it has the power of veto. These international organizations need to change, they need to transform, they need to democratizer”, he added.

Marinho stated that, in this “period of wars“, it’s needed “May the working class be united globally”. He stated that it was not possible that “that the working class will fall into the corner of authorities“let them preach”violence and war”.

According to the minister “It is not with violence, not with war, that peace is achieved“, but “with dialogue, with understanding, with construction”.

According to Marinho, Brazil is recovering from what he called “scammer“, referring to Michel Temer (MDB), and “of darkness“, referring to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “We are looking to rebuild public policies”, said the minister, adding that the government is working to advance important issues for Brazilians. Among them, environmental preservation, “decent work”, the end of hunger, the valorization of women and the fight against prejudice.

The minister said that “strong union needs to have good financial condition”. According to him, “Collective rights are resolved collectively and not with an individual letter and a boss ordering people to queue up at the union so as not to pay the union”.

Marinho stated that “unions need strong finances to be able to have good technical and legal advice” It is “to be able to guarantee a good trading condition”.

He read a letter sent by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The head of the Executive said that his 3rd term resumes discussions on old challenges – such as improving the basic organization of the working class – and new ones – such as the digitalization of the economy, which can “to sweep” thousands of job vacancies and make labor relations precarious.

Lula cited the climate issue and stated that workers must take center stage in the debate. “In this context, historic opportunities open up in our country. Brazil has the conditions to become a world leader in a new industry, one that produces and exports the most varied types of goods, generating quality employment and emitting low carbon”, he stated.